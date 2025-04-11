Skip to main content
Police seize guns, money, multiple kilos of drugs in major Roanoke narcotics operation

Photo of the drugs, weapons, and other evidence that was seized on April 5 in Roanoke. (Copyright 2025 by Virginia State Police - All rights reserved.)

ROANOKE, Va. – The Virginia State Police Star City Drug and Violent Crime Task Force, along with the Drug Enforcement Administration, seized weapons, drugs, and other paraphernalia after a major narcotics operation in Roanoke on Saturday, Virginia State Police said.

VSP said members of their Special Operations Division, along with members of the Star City Task Force and the DEA conducted a "high-level narcotics investigation on a large-scale drug trafficker" in Roanoke on Saturday. The team executed a search warrant on the 800 block of Campbell Avenue Southwest. As a result, authorities seized the following:

  • Approximately 6.2 Kilograms of suspected cocaine
  • 54 grams of crack cocaine
  • 1500 grams of marijuana
  • 3 firearms
  • $75,020 in U.S. currency

Authorities are consulting the Roanoke City Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office and the U.S. Attorney’s Office regarding charges for the 41-year-old suspect involved in the operation.

We will update you with more information as it becomes available.

