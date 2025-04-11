Police seize guns, money, multiple kilos of drugs in major Roanoke narcotics operation

Photo of the drugs, weapons, and other evidence that was seized on April 5 in Roanoke.

ROANOKE, Va. – The Virginia State Police Star City Drug and Violent Crime Task Force, along with the Drug Enforcement Administration, seized weapons, drugs, and other paraphernalia after a major narcotics operation in Roanoke on Saturday, Virginia State Police said.

VSP said members of their Special Operations Division, along with members of the Star City Task Force and the DEA conducted a "high-level narcotics investigation on a large-scale drug trafficker" in Roanoke on Saturday. The team executed a search warrant on the 800 block of Campbell Avenue Southwest. As a result, authorities seized the following:

Approximately 6.2 Kilograms of suspected cocaine

54 grams of crack cocaine

1500 grams of marijuana

3 firearms

$75,020 in U.S. currency

Authorities are consulting the Roanoke City Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office and the U.S. Attorney’s Office regarding charges for the 41-year-old suspect involved in the operation.

We will update you with more information as it becomes available.