Skip to main content
Cloudy icon
49º
Join Insider

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Roanoke City Council considering increase in meal taxes

Char Morrison, Content Gatherer

Tags: Roanoke, Roanoke City, Roanoke City Council, Taxes, Meal Tax

ROANOKE. Va – The city of Roanoke is considering increasing certain taxes.

 The 1.5% meal tax increase was mentioned at Thursday’s budget community meeting.

 It would go towards capital improvement projects and general operations for Roanoke City.

 This is the first of two community meetings to foster discussion about the city’s budget and potential changes.

 “It’s always important for us to hear different perspectives because we all see the world differently, we all see this budget differently,” said Mayor Joe Cobb. “So hearing how this budget impacts people’s lives, the investments that we’re making as taxpayers, the expenditures we’re looking at, how to course correct some of our budget, all of these things are important.”

The second community meeting will be next Thursday at Pilgrim Baptist church.

Roanoke City Council will finalize and adopt a budget at its May 12 meeting.

Copyright 2025 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

Loading...
About the Author
Char Morrison headshot

Char Morrison joined the WSLS team as a Content Gatherer in fall 2024.

email

Click here to take a moment and familiarize yourself with our Community Guidelines.

Recommended Videos

TOP 10 DEALS