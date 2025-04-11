Roanoke City Council considering increase in meal taxes

ROANOKE. Va – The city of Roanoke is considering increasing certain taxes.

The 1.5% meal tax increase was mentioned at Thursday’s budget community meeting.

It would go towards capital improvement projects and general operations for Roanoke City.

This is the first of two community meetings to foster discussion about the city’s budget and potential changes.

“It’s always important for us to hear different perspectives because we all see the world differently, we all see this budget differently,” said Mayor Joe Cobb. “So hearing how this budget impacts people’s lives, the investments that we’re making as taxpayers, the expenditures we’re looking at, how to course correct some of our budget, all of these things are important.”

The second community meeting will be next Thursday at Pilgrim Baptist church.

Roanoke City Council will finalize and adopt a budget at its May 12 meeting.