Tensions erupt at Roanoke County School Board meeting over bullying policy

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – Emotions ran high Thursday night during an explosive Roanoke County School Board meeting, just weeks after the suicide of a 10-year-old girl who was allegedly bullied.

Community members and the family of Autumn Bushman packed the room as school leaders reviewed the district’s current bullying policy. The meeting comes nearly three weeks after the 4th grader died by suicide after she was bullied.

During the public comment portion, several students, parents, and teachers spoke about the impact Autumn’s death has made on the community. They also called on the school board to make changes.

As school leaders gave their presentation on the district’s current bullying policy, Autumn’s mother, Summer Bushman, addressed the board directly.

“You never notified me,” said Summer. “My daughter is dead,” she shouted, overcome with emotion. “It’s a lie, it’s a lie. We need to protect our children.”

As other audience members joined in, all but one school board member, David Linden, walked out of the room. Several attendees were asked to leave by law enforcement.

“Get out,” an officer was heard saying during the tense exchange.

A silent protest followed, with members of the crowd writing and holding signs reading “Stand up for our kids.” The board later resumed the meeting.

Despite the emotional pleas, school leaders voted to adopt the district’s existing bullying policy without making any significant changes. They did, however, address the crowd before adjourning.

“We’re not tone deaf up here,” Linden said. “This board—if there’s a better policy—we’ll find a way to put it in place.”

After the meeting, 10 News asked School Board Chair Shelley Clemons about her decision to walk out during the public outburst.

“I don’t think it’s helpful when there’s screaming and yelling,” she said. “We want to provide them an opportunity to speak and will continue to do so.”

School officials say the bullying policy can be changed at any time and encourage families to share their thoughts through a new online survey: Roanoke County Bullying Policy Feedback Survey.

You can view the district’s current bullying policy here.