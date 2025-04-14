Skip to main content
Local News

9 arrested 2 wanted after Appomattox County drug sting

Appomattox Co. Sheriff's Office arrests (courtesy of acso) (APCSO2025)

APPOMATTOX CO., Va. – The Appomattox County Sheriff’s Office has arrested 11 individuals in connection with “Operation Spring Cleaning,” a year-long investigation into the distribution of illegal narcotics in the county, according the office.

During the investigation, the following items were seized:

  • 380 Fentanyl Pills
  • 13 capsules containing fentanyl
  • 15 grams of suspected powder fentanyl
  • 121 grams of methamphetamine
  • 18 grams of heroin
  • 11.5 grams of cocaine
  • 9 firearms

The following individuals were arrested and charged with the following:

David Morrison

  • Possession with intent to distribute heroin
  • 2 counts of poss. of cocaine
  • Poss. of heroin

Donna Cash:

  • Poss of methamphetamine
  • Poss. of firearm while poss. of methamphetamine

Jonathan Baldwin

  • Distribution of methamphetamine

Michael C Chewning

  • Distribution of Methamphetamine 3rd or subsequent offense

Montel Croner

  • 3 counts of felony distribution of fentanyl 3rd or subsequent offense

Theodore McLaughlin

  • Poss. with intent to distribute methamphetamine

Jarvis Pennix

  • Distribution of methamphetamine

Christopher Oravits (Not arrested)

  • Distribution of methamphetamine

Jessica Jamerson (Not arrested)

  • 2 counts of distribution of methamphetamine

Pamela Carter

  • Poss. with intent to distribute methamphetamine
  • Poss. of a firearm while distributing methamphetamine

Robert Mines

  • Poss with intent to distribute methamphetamine
  • Poss. of a firearm while distributing metamphetamine

