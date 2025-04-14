9 arrested 2 wanted after Appomattox County drug sting

APPOMATTOX CO., Va. – The Appomattox County Sheriff’s Office has arrested 11 individuals in connection with “Operation Spring Cleaning,” a year-long investigation into the distribution of illegal narcotics in the county, according the office.
During the investigation, the following items were seized:
- 380 Fentanyl Pills
- 13 capsules containing fentanyl
- 15 grams of suspected powder fentanyl
- 121 grams of methamphetamine
- 18 grams of heroin
- 11.5 grams of cocaine
- 9 firearms
The following individuals were arrested and charged with the following:
David Morrison
- Possession with intent to distribute heroin
- 2 counts of poss. of cocaine
- Poss. of heroin
Donna Cash:
- Poss of methamphetamine
- Poss. of firearm while poss. of methamphetamine
Jonathan Baldwin
- Distribution of methamphetamine
Michael C Chewning
- Distribution of Methamphetamine 3rd or subsequent offense
Montel Croner
- 3 counts of felony distribution of fentanyl 3rd or subsequent offense
Theodore McLaughlin
- Poss. with intent to distribute methamphetamine
Jarvis Pennix
- Distribution of methamphetamine
Christopher Oravits (Not arrested)
- Distribution of methamphetamine
Jessica Jamerson (Not arrested)
- 2 counts of distribution of methamphetamine
Pamela Carter
- Poss. with intent to distribute methamphetamine
- Poss. of a firearm while distributing methamphetamine
Robert Mines
- Poss with intent to distribute methamphetamine
- Poss. of a firearm while distributing metamphetamine