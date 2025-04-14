9 arrested 2 wanted after Appomattox County drug sting

Appomattox Co. Sheriff's Office arrests (courtesy of acso)

APPOMATTOX CO., Va. – The Appomattox County Sheriff’s Office has arrested 11 individuals in connection with “Operation Spring Cleaning,” a year-long investigation into the distribution of illegal narcotics in the county, according the office.

During the investigation, the following items were seized:

380 Fentanyl Pills

13 capsules containing fentanyl

15 grams of suspected powder fentanyl

121 grams of methamphetamine

18 grams of heroin

11.5 grams of cocaine

9 firearms

The following individuals were arrested and charged with the following:

David Morrison

Possession with intent to distribute heroin

2 counts of poss. of cocaine

Poss. of heroin

Donna Cash:

Poss of methamphetamine

Poss. of firearm while poss. of methamphetamine

Jonathan Baldwin

Distribution of methamphetamine

Michael C Chewning

Distribution of Methamphetamine 3rd or subsequent offense

Montel Croner

3 counts of felony distribution of fentanyl 3rd or subsequent offense

Theodore McLaughlin

Poss. with intent to distribute methamphetamine

Jarvis Pennix

Distribution of methamphetamine

Christopher Oravits (Not arrested)

Distribution of methamphetamine

Jessica Jamerson (Not arrested)

2 counts of distribution of methamphetamine

Pamela Carter

Poss. with intent to distribute methamphetamine

Poss. of a firearm while distributing methamphetamine

Robert Mines