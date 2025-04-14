Increased police activity in Rockbridge County for missing man Dustin Butler

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. – The Rockbridge County Sheriff’s Office has announced a significant law enforcement presence today in the Sallings Mountain Road and Forge Road area. This operation is part of an ongoing search related to the investigation of missing person Dustin Cody Butler, who was last seen in December 2022.

Sheriff Tony McFaddin expressed the department’s commitment to finding answers for Butler’s family. “Our hearts remain with Dustin’s family as we continue to seek answers. We are committed to following every lead and doing everything in our power to bring resolution to this case. We ask the community to come forward with any information—no matter how small it may seem,” he stated.

The Sheriff’s Office is urging the public to assist in the investigation. Anyone with information that may aid the search is encouraged to contact Lieutenant Chris Young or Sheriff Tony McFaddin at 540-463-7328 or via email at rbso@rbsova.gov.

More information can also be found on the Rockbridge County website.

The community’s cooperation is vital as authorities work to provide answers and closure for Butler’s family and loved ones.

