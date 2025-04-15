Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors to discuss Balico’s project tonight

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. – Neighbors in one Pittsylvania County community remain skeptical after reports that a company is pulling out of a major data center project.

Balico LLC proposed building a data center near Chatham but is reportedly shifting to a residential project. It was set to be on the agenda for tonight’s Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors meeting at 7 p.m.

Board Chair Robert Tucker said the company remains on tonight’s meeting agenda but declined to comment further. The venue of tonight’s meeting has been moved to Chatham High School to accommodate the large crowd expected to attend.

Neighbors have organized opposition to the project, arguing it would destroy the area’s rural character. Signs opposing Balico’s plans line roads for miles near the project site.

Earlier this year, the county’s Planning Commission recommended that the board reject the project, citing adverse impacts to adjacent property owners.

“In a recent statement, Planning Commission members expressed concerns over a lack of transparency by the applicant, the timing of the proffers being submitted, concerns about the availability of water, the size of the power plant, and that the project does not align with the county’s comprehensive plan,” according to a January news release from the county.