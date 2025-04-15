WATCH: History behind Easter traditions

Easter wouldn’t be the same without a bunny, egg hunts, and those festive baskets.

Turns out, many of these iconic symbols trace back to pagan rituals, Christian traditions, and 19th-century European folklore.

One theory about the origin of the Easter Bunny comes from a Brothers Grimm book on Dutch mythology.

“In it, he basically lays this out. He’s like, all these Germans have bunnies and eggs celebrating for Easter. I think it’s related to the goddess of Osterra, because supposedly, she at one point had a bird that pulled her chariot, and she changed the bird into a bunny. And once a year, that bunny remembers his past life and lays eggs.”

Rabbits have long symbolized renewal, and in ancient Rome, eggs were seen as a symbol of new life.