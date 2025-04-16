Valley Metro unveils Roanoke’s first electric bus with custom wrap

ROANOKE, Va. – Valley Metro has officially rolled out Roanoke’s first electric buses, with one featuring a custom wrap designed by 5Points Creative. These eco-friendly buses are set to enhance public transportation options in the Roanoke Valley and promote sustainable travel.

To celebrate the launch, Valley Metro teamed up with 5Points Creative to create a vibrant bus wrap that not only highlights the importance of sustainability but also captures the spirit of the Roanoke Valley. The goal is to inspire both residents and visitors to hop on board and experience this new electric public transportation option.

“This marks a significant step in our commitment to sustainability and the future of public transportation,” said Valley Metro General Manager Kevin Price. “We’re thrilled to be moving toward a greener, more connected city.”

The unveiling event featured remarks from Valley Metro Assistant General Manager Ron Parker, former Councilwoman Trish White-Boyd and Mayor Joe Cobb, who all shared insights on the positive impact these electric buses will have on the community.

Parker expressed enthusiasm about the new buses, highlighting their potential to reduce the city’s carbon footprint while providing cleaner, quieter and more efficient transit options.

Manufactured by GILLIG in California, three electric buses made the journey cross-country to Roanoke. Fully battery-powered and chargeable at standard charging stations, these buses are designed to cut emissions and improve service reliability. All three will showcase the same eye-catching exterior design created by 5Points Creative.

“It’s rewarding to see what our graphic designers at 5Points Creative have brought to life with this bus wrap,” said Creative Director Kym Ricketts. “We’re always grateful for the chance to collaborate with organizations like Valley Metro and look forward to continuing this partnership.”