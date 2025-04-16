We Remember Virginia Tech

BLACKSBURG, Va. – April 16, 2007 will forever be a day we were all Hokies.

18 years later, the tragedy is still a defining memory for Southwest Virginia and Hokie Nation.

Flags on all state and local buildings throughout the commonwealth will fly at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on April 16.

The campus community gathered Wednesday to honor the 32 lives lost in the campus mass shooting close to decades ago.

Now a tradition, the ceremonial candle was lit at midnight by representatives of the student body and the names of the 32 Hokies lost were read followed by the playing of TAPS. Members of the Virginia Tech Corps of Cadets stand guard as the candle remains lit for 24 hours.

It’s a memory defined by pain and thousands of people are still paying their respects to the victims who lost their lives in a tragedy.

The We Remember website through Virginia Tech provides information about the 32 students and faculty members who were tragically taken from their loved ones.

They ranged in age from 18 to 76 and represented a variety of academic areas and faith and ethnic groups.

Among those killed, Giles County Native and Narrows High School graduate Jarrett Lee Lane. He was the Narrows High School valedictorian, maintaining a 4.0 grade point average while also participating in Varsity football, basketball, tennis, and track. He also played in the band and participated in clubs and community organizations. He was a senior Civil Engineering major at Virginia Tech.

He was only a few weeks away from graduation when he died.

“Jarrett Lee Lane was a fun-loving man, full of spirit. He had a caring heart and was a friend to everyone he met,” according to his official biography approved by his mother Tracey Lane.

His mother Tracy Lane spoke to 10 News in 2018, as yet another school shooting unfolded on TV. At the time, a decade had passed since her son was killed in what was then the worst mass shooting in U.S. history.

“Within these 10 years of Virginia Tech, that nothing has been done. That is the hardest thing to get past, or to deal with. The families that were affected from Virginia Tech thought for sure when their child was taken, that things would get done,” Lane said in 2018.

At the time, Lane said these tragedies had become a new normal in society, something she said she never would have expected after losing her son.

“When is the time going to be? How many more of these shootings do we have to have for people to want to actually do something? Now is the time. We can’t wait. They are happening more and more frequently, to a point where people get numb,” Lane said.

William Fleming High School graduate Henry J. Lee (Henh Ly) also lost his life that day.

According to his biography, Lee was always the one to repair his family’s computers, which turned out to be good preparation for becoming a computer engineering major at Virginia Tech. Henry was the ninth of 10 children of Song Ly and Mui Lenh, who moved from Vietnam to Roanoke, Va., in 1994.

An academic achiever, Henry graduated from William Fleming High School’s International Baccalaureate Program as class salutatorian with a 4.47 grade point average. He was also a member of the French and Beta clubs. At Virginia Tech, he was a dean’s list student even as a freshman.

Henry’s brother, Manh, also attended Virginia Tech, and his sister, Chi, completed her studies in accounting and received her degree during the 2007 Commencement ceremonies.

“Henry loved his family and was a good son,” writes a family friend. One of his proudest moments was becoming an American citizen in May 2006. Although the Ly family will forever miss their treasured child, they find some comfort knowing that Henry died a heroic death while trying to help his teacher block their classroom door.

The lives of other victims, including students and faculty members, are also remembered.

Austin Michelle Cloyd was a sophomore in the international studies honors program with a passion for politics and environmental issues. She graduated with honors from Blacksburg High School in June 2006. Austin was known for her vibrant spirit and dedication to making a difference in her community. Her legacy continues to inspire those who knew her, and as a former member of the Blacksburg High School Girls Basketball team, a tournament has been hosted in her honor.

Jamie Bishop lived in Blacksburg and was just 35 years old when he lost his life while teaching introductory German. A beloved educator, Jamie was known for his kindness and commitment to his students. Jamie was passionate about the environment, nature and art, as well as being known as a “techno guru.”

Kevin Granata was a professor in the Department of Engineering Science and Mechanics, and was known as a passionate family man and a dedicated educator and researcher. Many considered him a cerebral palsy expert, and his contributions to the field were significant. During his career at Virginia Tech he even established the Musculoskeletal Biomechanics Laboratory.

Jeremy Michael Herbstritt was a 27-year-old civil engineering master’s student from Blacksburg, Virginia. He joined the university in 2006 and was known for his work ethic and dedication to his studies. Berbstritt was also an avid runner and had even participated in a 50-mile relay three years in a row. Jeremy’s family, including his father, remembers him as a loving son and a devoted student.

Juan Ramon Ortiz-Ortiz was a 26-year-old married master’s civil engineering student and had been enrolled since the fall of 2006. He was known for his commitment to his studies and his supportive nature towards his classmates, as well as being a salsa music lover. Juan’s family remembers him as a caring husband and a dedicated student who aspired to make a difference in his field.

Julia Kathleen Pryde was a master’s student in biological systems engineering. A certified wildland firefighter and volunteer at the Lyric Theatre in Blacksburg, Pryde was deeply involved in the community. Julia was remembered for her vibrant personality and her passion for helping others.

Waleed Mohamed Shaalan was a doctorate civil engineering student from Blacksburg and was originally from Egypt. Despite having no family members in the United States, he became an essential member of the Blacksburg Muslim community. Waleed was known for his warmth and kindness, and his contributions to the community will not be forgotten.