Claytor Lake ready for visitors following extensive debris removal

After months of cleanup following Hurricane Helene, Claytor Lake is slated to resume normal operations, the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation has announced.

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. – Following the devastation of Hurricane Helene in fall 2024, Claytor Lake is ready for the summer season thanks to extensive cleanup efforts.

“I’m very excited for people to get back in the water this summer,” said Laura Walters, chair of the Pulaski County Board of Supervisors. “It’s safe, and we’re ready to rock and roll.”

Recommended Videos

The removal of subsurface debris in high-traffic areas was completed in January, leaving the lake in pristine condition. Cleanup supervisor Dave Dobbyns expressed his joy, stating, “You can see the results. I was overjoyed because, after what I saw at the end of September, I thought, ‘We’ll never get this cleaned up; it’ll take us years.’”

This operation was Virginia’s largest debris removal mission since 2003, with the Friends of Claytor Lake (FOCL), the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) removing an estimated 135 acres of debris.

“Claytor Lake is open,” said FOCL Executive Director Steve Rapp. “We’re excited for folks to come out and support our businesses. Everyone’s itching to get back on the water.”

As summer approaches, Claytor Lake and its attractions are set to resume normal operations. “Claytor Lake is the cornerstone of tourism in Pulaski County,” said tourism director Erika Tolbert. “Thanks to the hard work of FOCL, USACE and FEMA, we look forward to another summer full of family fun.”

For more information about Claytor Lake State Park, click here.