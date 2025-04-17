Danville PD investigating Thursday homicide, still in search of suspect

DANVILLE, Va. – The Danville Police Department said that they are investigating a Thursday afternoon homicide that left a 47-year-old dead.

According to police, the homicide occurred in the 1300 block of South Boston Road at 12:41 p.m. Officers responded to a reported shooting outside of the Airport Mart Exxon.

47-year-old Pinkin Patel, who is associated with the store, was found in the parking lot suffering from gunshot wounds. Officers and EMS personnel provided first aid, and the victim was transported to SOVAH Danville, where he was later pronounced dead.

According to Danville Police, the victim and the male suspect interacted in the parking lot over an alleged theft, resulting in the suspect shooting the victim. The suspect then fled the scene in a dark colored Honda Odyssey van, Virginia license plate TDM-5557, headed west on South Boston Road.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact the Danville Police Department by either calling 911, patrol at 434-799-6510 option 4, investigations at 434-799-6508 option 3, and option 1 again, contacting Crime Stoppers at 434-793-0000, approach any officer you see, through social media, via email crimetips@danvilleva.gov, or use our crime tips app CARE at www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=818#.

Individuals with information leading to an arrest and conviction could be eligible for a cash reward.