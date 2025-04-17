Danville Police Department launches Automated License Plate Reader system

DANVILLE, Va. – This week, the Danville Police Department launched a 21-camera Automated License Plate Reader (ALPR) system, funded by the Virginia Office of the Attorney General.

The system provides real-time alerts for hotlisted vehicles, aiding in the location of missing persons and wanted individuals. It captures license plate information and vehicle characteristics, comparing them against law enforcement hotlists. Reads are retained for 30 days and can only be queried with documented justification for legitimate law enforcement purposes, ensuring accountability through strict policies and auditing.

A dedicated webpage offers information about the ALPR system, including an LPR location map, department policy and a transparency portal detailing acceptable uses and access policies. The technology is provided by Flock Safety, which has implemented similar systems throughout Virginia.