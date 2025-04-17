Puppet-themed family day brings crowd to art garden in Martinsville

MARTINSVILLE, Va. – Around 100 guests took part in a puppet-themed Family Day hosted by Piedmont Arts and Beegins With You on Saturday, April 12, in the Gravely-Lester Art Garden.

Members of Paperhand Puppet Intervention, a theater group based in Saxapahaw, N.C., brought giant puppets resembling friendly animals, storybook characters, and astrological creatures to the event. They danced around the Art Garden dressed in costume and led guests in a parade around the grounds. Members of the group played music on drums, while those participating in the parade marched around the Art Garden holding giant puppets aloft.

Recommended Videos

Headlines - 8 p.m. Have the day's biggest stories arrive in your inbox every day at 8 p.m. Email Address Click here to sign up

Piedmont Arts Programs Coordinator Jennifer Gravely said the parade was fun for all involved. “Everyone was invited to take part in the parade. We had all ages, from toddlers to adults, and everyone had a smile on their face.”

The event also included crafts led by volunteers from event sponsor Carter Bank and an Easter egg hunt hosted by Beegins With You.