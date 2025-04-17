Virginia DMV sees surge as REAL ID deadline nears

ROANOKE, Va. – Virginia residents are flooding DMV offices as the federal REAL ID deadline approaches, with more than 100,000 credentials issued in March alone. Starting May 7, 2025, travelers nationwide must present a REAL ID-compliant driver’s license, passport, or other approved federal identification to board domestic flights or enter federal facilities.

The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles reports issuing over 4 million REAL ID-compliant credentials to date, marking significant progress in the state’s transition to enhanced security measures.

“A REAL ID will be necessary to board a domestic flight, enter federal facilities, like a federal courthouse, or enter military bases,” explains Camila Barco, Public Relations and Media Liaison for the Virginia DMV. “If you don’t have a REAL ID, you’ll be able to use another federally accepted document like your passport.”

DMV offices across Virginia are experiencing increased traffic as residents scramble to obtain their REAL ID-compliant licenses.

“I’ve come to the DMV to get my REAL ID; my wife reminded me to get it before the deadline,” said one Virginia resident at a local DMV office. Another frequent traveler noted, “I travel a lot for work, so making sure I stay current is important.”

The REAL ID Act, passed in 2005 in response to the 9/11 terrorist attacks, establishes stricter identification standards nationwide. The enhanced security features make the credentials more difficult to counterfeit, adding an extra layer of protection for air travel and federal facility access.

Virginia residents seeking a REAL ID must provide several documents at their DMV visit: proof of identity, two proofs of Virginia residency, proof of legal presence, and Social Security number verification.

“You’ll want to have your REAL ID before your next domestic flight,” Barco advises. “Plan ahead, start your application online, book your appointment online, and make sure you have all the documents when you visit the DMV.”

While the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) will begin enforcing REAL ID requirements on May 7, 2025, residents can still obtain compliant identification after that date. However, without a REAL ID or acceptable alternative like a passport, travelers will be unable to board domestic flights or enter federal facilities.

The Virginia DMV encourages residents to schedule their REAL ID appointments well in advance of the deadline to avoid last-minute rushes and potential travel disruptions.