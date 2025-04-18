Central Virginia Electric Cooperative celebrates Lineman Appreciation Day

April 18 is Lineman Appreciation Day, and Central Virginia Electric Cooperative (CVEC) is celebrating the hardworking men and women who work around the clock to keep the lights on and power flowing.

Whether it’s climbing poles and handling high-voltage lines or responding to natural disasters, these unsung heroes often go above and beyond to serve their community.

CVEC has a little over 120 employees, with the majority primarily working in the field to restore power during outages and maintain distribution lines and equipment.

“CVEC’s crews are dedicated to answering the call and are proud to serve our members and our local communities,” says Melissa Gay, CVEC vice president of communications and member services. “We commend these men and women for their hard work, commitment, and sacrifices. They often work in difficult conditions and miss time with their families to keep the lights on, our communities safe, and power flowing to our homes and businesses. They deserve recognition not just today, but every day.”

Lineman Appreciation Day was established in 2013 after Hurricane Sandy underscored the integral role they play in restoring power and protecting public safety.

It’s also the perfect opportunity to say thank you to these critical workers, recognize their sacrifice, and remember the people behind the power.