K-9 Knox dies in line of duty incident in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke Police Department (RPD) is mourning the line of duty death of K-9 Knox, a three-year-old German Shepherd who served as a narcotics detection and patrol apprehension K-9.

On April 18, 2025, around 1:40 a.m., authorities have said they spotted a stolen vehicle at a gas station in the 3900 block of Melrose Avenue NW. When officers attempted a traffic stop, the vehicle fled but became inoperable in the 4200 block of Vermont Avenue NW.

During the pursuit, K-9 Knox was released to apprehend the suspect, but tragically, an officer’s vehicle accidentally struck him. K-9 Knox was taken to Emergency Veterinarian Services, where he later died.

RPD announces line of duty death of K-9 Knox.

The driver, 44-year-old Timothy Darnell Bryant of Roanoke, is wanted on multiple charges, including grand larceny and felony eluding. Authorities urge anyone with information about his whereabouts to contact the Roanoke Police Department at 540-344-8500.

44-year-old Timothy Darnell Bryant, of Roanoke

A passenger, 34-year-old Stephini Salama, was arrested at the scene on outstanding warrants and charged with failure to identify to law enforcement, PD reported.

K-9 Knox joined the RPD in May 2023 and was a valued member of the team. Funeral arrangements will be announced soon, and an internal review of the incident is ongoing.

Chief Scott Booth stated, “We bear the weight of this loss with solemn reflection. RPD will forever honor Knox and his life of service to our community.” The department also expressed gratitude to Emergency Veterinarian Services for their compassionate care of K-9 Knox.