Traffic stop in Henry County leads to drug and firearm arrests

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office Drug Interdiction Unit made two arrests during a traffic stop on Thursday.

The stop occurred around 2:20 p.m. in the 1000 block of Crestridge Road in Bassett, where officers discovered a range of illegal items, including narcotics and firearms.

The driver of the vehicle, Darian Rayburn Tatum, 51, of Critz, was found to have an outstanding warrant from the City of Martinsville. This warrant was for a violation of Virginia Code Section 18.2-251, which pertains to the substitution of a sample to defeat drug or alcohol screening tests.

The passenger, Stacey Rea Biggs, 31, also from Critz, initially provided false identification but was later identified as someone wanted out of Patrick County for a violation of Virginia Code Section 18.2-456, concerning failure to appear. Additionally, Biggs was wanted out of Henry County for a violation of Virginia Code Section 18.2-248, related to the third or subsequent offense of selling a Schedule I or II controlled substance.

During the investigation, K-9 Zajo was deployed and alerted deputies to the presence of narcotics. A subsequent search of the vehicle uncovered a SCCY 9mm handgun, numerous bags containing suspected methamphetamine and fentanyl, digital scales, packaging materials, and $913 in U.S. currency. The suspected narcotics will be sent to the Virginia Department of Forensic Science Laboratory for further analysis.

As a result of the investigation, Tatum faces several charges, including:

Driving while license revoked

Possession of a Schedule I or II drug while possessing a firearm

Possession with intent to distribute a Schedule I or II drug

Possession of a firearm by a convicted non-violent felon

Possession of a concealed weapon by a convicted felon

Biggs has been charged with:

Possession with intent to distribute a Schedule I or II drug

Falsely identifying oneself to law enforcement

Both individuals were taken into custody without incident and transported to the Henry County Adult Detention Center, where they are currently incarcerated without bond.

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office remains committed to removing illegal narcotics and firearms from the community. Anyone with information related to drug activity is encouraged to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 276-638-8751 or anonymously through Crimestoppers at 63-CRIME (632-7463).