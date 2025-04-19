Man dead, police in search of suspect, after shooting in Nelson County Friday

NELSON COUNTY, Va. – One man is dead and a suspect is at large after a shooting in Nelson County on Friday.

According to officials, deputies responded to a private residence in the Shipman area of Nelson County for a report of an “unresponsive” man. Upon arrival, deputies located a man who was unresponsive outside of the residence, who had a single gunshot wound to the chest. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim has been identified as Kevin Scott Small and due to the nature of the case and the ongoing investigation the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office has identified a single suspect and obtained the following felony arrest warrants for the individual:

Second Degree Murder

Use of a Firearm in Commission of a Felony

According to NCSO, the suspect is still at large at this time and is no longer believed to be in Nelson County. There is also no active threat to the community.

10 News will continue to update this story as we receive more information.