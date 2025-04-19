Newbern celebrates 250th anniversary of Paul Revere’s ride

NEWBERN, Va – The Wilderness Road Regional Museum in Newbern celebrated the 250th anniversary of Paul Revere’s midnight ride Friday, with a reenactment, colonial music and Bostonian snacks.

The celebration is part of Virginia 250, a statewide initiative celebrating the 250th anniversary of the Revolutionary War.

It’s a great time for America to unite around a common cause,” said April Martin, the VA 250 Chairperson for Pulaski County. “And that common cause is we, yes, we have a shared history. At times it’s an ugly history, but it’s our history.”

“It’s good to do events like this to get the people out and try to get some fundraising done and just have a good time,” said Dusty Edwards, museum volunteer and historical reenactor.

Virginia 250 events are happening all year long. Saturday April 19, at the Salem Museum, there will be re-enactors, live music and lectures to commemorate the Battles of Lexington and Concord.

The event will go from 10 A.M. until 4 P.M. For more information and tickets, click here.