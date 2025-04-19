One dead following two-vehicle accident in Radford

RADFORD, Va. – A man is dead following a two-vehicle accident that took place in Radford on Friday, the City of Radford said.

Radford City Police Officers said they responded to reports of a motorcycle accident at the intersection of East Main Street and High Meadows Parkway around 3:15 p.m. on Friday. Upon investigation, they found that a Kawasaki motorcycle was traveling westbound on East Main Street. A Ram truck pulling a small trailer was traveling eastbound on the same road, and attempted to make a left turn onto High Meadows Parkway. The motorcyclist was unable to stop his vehicle in time and collided with the trailer.

Authorities said the motorcyclist was identified as 19-year-old Michael Price. He was quickly transported to Carilion New River Valley Medical Center by Radford Fire and Rescue. Sadly, he was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

The Radford City Police Department and the New River Valley Regional Traffic Crash Reconstruction Team are actively investigating the incident.

We will update you with more information as it becomes available.