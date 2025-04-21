Skip to main content
Local News

Roanoke City Council to hear from citizens over proposed tax rate increases Monday

Jason Freund, Multimedia Journalist

Tags: Roanoke, Roanoke City Council, Taxes
(WSLS 10)

ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke City Council will hear from the public regarding two potential tax increases proposed in this year’s budget.

The potential increases could come to both the meals tax and the real property tax.

The proposed increase for the meals tax - which currently sits at 5.5% - could range from anywhere between 1-1.5% while the property tax could go up by 7.5%.

These potential increases have Roanoke residents and restaurant owners concerned. Restaurant owners say they don’t want to raise prices but may have to to make up for the lack of customers who are now staying home to eat.

A petition to reject the proposed meals tax is already over 2000 signatures.

Jason Freund is a Multimedia Journalist with WSLS 10 who had spent two and half years reporting in West Texas before moving to Roanoke in January 2025.

