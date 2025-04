VINTON, Va. – This weekend, the Vinton Dogwood Festival returns for its 70th year.

What began as a fundraiser for new band uniforms back in 1956 has blossomed into a beloved community event, now featuring dozens of activities for all ages.

“We have a record number of vendors... we have a free kids zone... just a full day of activities,” Mary-Beth Layman, publicity chairperson for the Vinton Dogwood Festival, said

For more information visit here.