Wildlife Center of Virginia releases seven black bear yearlings into the wild

Photo of seven bear cubs prior to their release in the wild.

WAYNESBORO, Va. – The Wildlife Center of Virginia announced on Monday that they have released seven of their black bear yearlings back into the wild over the course of April.

The bears were admitted as cubs after they were orphaned or separated from their mothers in March and April 2024. The Center helped the cubs grow into independent yearlings before working with the Department of Wildlife Services to prepare their release. The bears underwent physical exams, bloodwork, and weight measurements to ensure they were safe and healthy enough to return to the wild.

The first three bears were released on April 2. Two more were released on April 15, and the final two were released on April 16.

“We’re so thrilled to see the Black Bears back in the wild. It’s a full-circle moment—they came to us as little cubs, and now they’re all grown up and ready for life in the wild. It’s a reminder of why we’re here. To give them a second chance.” Alex Olvera, rehabilitation supervisor at The Wildlife Center of Virginia

The Wildlife Center of Virginia is the only wildlife hospital in the Commonwealth that is authorized to provide long-term care for bears.

The Center logged online updates on the bears over the past year. To see more of the bears up until their release, you can click here.