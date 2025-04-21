Youngkin announces arrest of over 500 illegal immigrants

FILE - Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin gestures as he delivers his annual State of the Commonwealth address before a joint session of the Virginia General Assembly at the Capitol, Jan. 13, 2025 in Richmond, Va. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, file)

Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced that the Virginia Homeland Security Task Force passed 500 arrests this week. The VHSTF is a “federal-state partnership established by the U.S. Department of Justice to combat transnational organized crime, gang violence, and immigration violations across the Commonwealth.”

Youngkin stated that 521 total arrests have been made since the operation started on February 25. The Office of the Governor claimed that 132 of those arrests are individuals who are affiliated with gangs, such as MS-13, Tren de Aragua, other transnational organized crime organizations, and criminal gangs.

“Thanks to the brave men and women of our federal and state law enforcement, more than 500 criminal illegal immigrants, including more than 130 gang-members, are off of Virginia’s streets and facing justice for their crimes. All Virginians should be proud that our State Troopers and Corrections Officers are a part of this incredible team of over 200 law enforcement officers. I am grateful for the leadership of President Trump, Attorney General Bondi, Secretary Noem, Director Patel, and Acting Director Lyons. What’s happening in Virginia is a model that should be replicated all across the country.” Governor Glenn Youngkin

U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi, FBI Director Kash Patel, and U.S. ICE acting Director Todd Lyons all praised the Governor for his efforts. Lyons also stated that they plan to expand ICE’s 287(g) program.

This comes after Youngkin signed Executive Order 47, which forces Virginia law enforcement to cooperate with ICE.