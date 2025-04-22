Crews respond to Rustburg house fire on Easter Sunday

RUSTBURG, Va. – Rustburg Volunteer Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 1600 block of Bethany Road on Easter Sunday.

According to officials, as units were responding, a large column of black smoke could be seen for miles away. Gladys Volunteer Fire Department was added for a tanker at this point.

Medic units arrived to find a two-story wood frame house fully engulfed and a vehicle in the driveway was also on fire. Units were advised that no one was in the house.

Engine 16-2 and Tanker 16 arrived to find heavy fire load and a defensive attack was used with deck gun and two hand lines. Because of the volume of water needed Evington Fire was added for additional tanker along with the Brookneal Volunteer Fire Dept. Inc. The fire started at 4:40 p.m. and the last of the crews except the Fire Marshall Office left at 7:00 p.m.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.