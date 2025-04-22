Crews working wildfire in Montgomery County Monday night

MONTGOMERY CO., Va. – The George Washington and Jefferson National Forests’ Eastern Divide Ranger District is activley working a wildfire in Montgomery County Monday, officials say.

According to the U.S. Forest Service, the Joe Pye Fire is in the Poverty Creek Trail System near Pandapas Pond. The trail is closed for public safety.

Officials are asking the public to avoid the area for personal safety and firefighter safety. Firefighters from the US Forest Service and the Blacksburg Fire Department are working to construct control lines.

For further information, refer to the GWJNF website, follow us on Facebook or contact the Eastern Divide Ranger District at 540-552-4641.

There is currently no information on how the fire started and how large the fire is.

