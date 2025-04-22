Employee injured following nitric acid spill at Radford Army Ammunition plant

RADFORD, Va. – An employee was hospitalized following a nitric acid spill that occurred at the Radford Army Ammunition Plant on Tuesday, the Plant’s Director of Public and Congressional Affairs said.

Authorities said that an incident around 10 a.m. in the railyard resulted in a weak nitric acid spill. One employee was taken to the hospital via air for assessment of potential injuries.

All personnel sheltered in place following the incident. The Radford AAP emergency response team responded to the incident. Montgomery County offered standby support.

There is no danger to the surrounding community as a result of this incident. We will update you with more information as it becomes available.