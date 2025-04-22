Local golf pro found dead in jail cell in Fincastle

FINCASTLE, Va. – A local golf pro was found dead in his jail cell on Tuesday, Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office said.

BCSP said a correctional deputy found an unresponsive inmate during a routine security check at the Botetourt-Craig Regional Jail around 10:57 a.m. on Tuesday. Authorities attempted life-saving measures, but ultimately, the inmate was pronounced dead at the scene.

The inmate was identified as 57-year-old Richard Sprinkel, the former Head Golf Professional at Botetourt Golf and Swim Club. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Roanoke will conduct an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

Sprinkel was being held at the jail for the following:

violation of a protective order

domestic assault

possession of a firearm while subject to a protective order.

This is a developing situation. We will update you with more information as it becomes available.