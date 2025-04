MONTGOMERY CO., Va. – A Montgomery County teacher got to walk the red carpet in Los Angeles and accept the prestigious Milken Educator Award.

Anna Drew is a 7th grade science teacher at Shawsville Middle School. She is one of 42 educators chosen for the award, and the only winner from Virginia.

Part of the award is a $25,000 cash prize and this all-expenses-paid trip to L.A.

10 News was there last month when school officials surprised her with the news that she had won.