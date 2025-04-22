Roanoke County Police seeking public’s assistance in locating missing man

ROANOKE CO., Va. – The Roanoke County Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing 53-year-old Catawba man.

Richard Peter Classey was reported missing from the Catawba area.

According to police, Classey has a scar from a motorcycle accident on his arm, and he is 5′11 with brown hair and blue eyes. He weighs 195 pounds.

Roanoke County Police say at this time they don’t have a reason to believe he is in danger.

Those with information are asked to contact Detective Myers at 540-777-5272 or Dspatch at 540-562-3265