ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a 17-year-old teen mother and her two daughters.

According to officials, 17-year-old Corsica Calin and her 17-month-old Iona Trandafir and 5-month-old Maria Trandafir were last seen on Tuesday at 6:26 a.m. in the 4500 block of Pennsylvania Ave.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Roanoke Police Department at 540-344-8500.