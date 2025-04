(Copyright 2025 by Roanoke County Parks, Recreation & Tourism - All rights reserved.)

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – Food Truck Thursday is returning to Green Hill Park on April 23 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The following food vendors are slated to attend this Thursday:

Sudha’s Kitchen

Rocky Mount Smokehouse

Countryman Jamaican Grill

Get Glazed

There will also be two Food Truck Thursday events in May: May 8 and May 22.

For more information on Food Truck Thursday, click here.