Wednesday hearing set to discuss future of Covington Middle School

COVINGTON, Va. – A hearing is set for Wednesday that could determine the future of Covington Middle School.

Officials are expected to discuss ongoing issues since a carbon monoxide leak in January forced students out for more than a month.

Even after returning in March, some students began feeling sick again with symptoms like headaches, nausea, and fatigue.

Virginia Attorney John Fishwick is representing 10 families in a lawsuit, calling the school a public health hazard and pushing for it to be shut down through the end of the year.

Fishwick says every student tested showed elevated carbon monoxide levels, and some families have even faced truancy threats for keeping their kids home.

