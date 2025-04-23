Inmate found hanging in jail cell in Botetourt County

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – A man was found dead in his jail cell on Tuesday, Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office said.

BCSP said an inmate was found hanging from shredded jumpsuit fabric wrapped around part of a vent in his cell at the Botetourt-Craig Regional Jail, in what seems to be a suicide.

Authorities said they conducted a routine security check around 6:55 p.m. on Tuesday and found no unusual behavior from the inmate. Around 20 minutes later, deputies received notice that an inmate in that unit was in distress. Upon arrival, they found the man unresponsive. They initiated life-saving measures until EMS arrived. He was taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased at 8:44 p.m.

The inmate was identified as 39-year-old William Cash. He was being held for failing to comply with the terms of his probation. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Roanoke will conduct an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

“Botetourt is a small community and many of those we serve are friends and sometimes even family. The loss of life weighs heavily on all of us. Our thoughts are with the families and friends during this incredibly difficult time”. Sheriff Matt Ward

The Sheriff’s Office did not say whether this was related to an incident where a former golf pro was also found dead in his cell on the same day.

This is a developing situation. We will update you with more information as it becomes available.