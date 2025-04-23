Novonesis to expand Salem facility

Novonesis (Courtesy of Town of Salem and Novonesis)

SALEM, Va. – A global biotech company is investing $5 million to expand its facilities in Salem.

Over the next 18 months, Novonesis will improve three of its local facilities to enhance its spore production capabilities. That’s spores as in plant spores.

The city of Salem and the Salem Economic Development Authority are supporting this growth with a fifty-thousand-dollar machine and tool tax grant.

The investment further enforces the region’s goal as a hub for biotechnology and life sciences.