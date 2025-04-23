Skip to main content
Partly Cloudy icon
65º
Join Insider

Local News

Novonesis to expand Salem facility

Amanda Stellwag, Content Gatherer

Tags: Salem, Work, Novesis
Novonesis (Courtesy of Town of Salem and Novonesis) (Novonesis2025)

SALEM, Va. – A global biotech company is investing $5 million to expand its facilities in Salem.

Over the next 18 months, Novonesis will improve three of its local facilities to enhance its spore production capabilities. That’s spores as in plant spores.

Recommended Videos

The city of Salem and the Salem Economic Development Authority are supporting this growth with a fifty-thousand-dollar machine and tool tax grant.

The investment further enforces the region’s goal as a hub for biotechnology and life sciences.

Copyright 2025 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

Loading...
About the Author
Amanda Stellwag headshot

Amanda Stellwag is a Content Gatherer and joined the WSLS 10 News team in December 2024. She is from New Jersey and graduated from Rutgers University in May 2024.

email

Click here to take a moment and familiarize yourself with our Community Guidelines.

Recommended Videos

TOP 10 DEALS