Radford University growth sparks student housing dilemma for upperclassmen

RADFORD, Va. – Radford University’s continued growth following its tuition promise has created unexpected housing challenges, with upperclassmen now facing uncertainty about on-campus living options.

The university recently reminded students of their decades long policy that housing is not guaranteed after their sophomore year, or fourth semester, causing some to worry.

“We went to sign up for the dormitories and that is kind of how we found out,” said Elisjsha Wade, a sophomore at Radford. “They were like ‘hey, it’s not a guarantee you are going to get it,’ so we started looking at apartments.”

Some said they feel unprepared for the sudden transition to off-campus living.

,

“It kind of felt as if they kind of pushed us out there and said, ‘look, go find an apartment, it’s on you to go find one,’” said Rodney Pierson, a sophomore. “I think they need to do a better job of saying, ‘Hey, you guys need to find apartments, this is how you do it, here are some websites and stuff.’”

The search for alternative housing has become increasingly competitive, according to students.

“The prime time to be looking for leases is like December-January, so a lot of the leases that are affordable or close to campus have already been taken,” said Denise Kackley, a student affected by the change.

The urgency has forced some students into quick decisions, like sophomore Riley Edwards.

“I got my application approved, and I had 48 hours or they were going to give it to somebody else, so I had to sign my lease before I even toured,” Edwards said.

University officials acknowledged the situation in a statement:

We recognize that housing uncertainty at this time may be causing stress and frustration for some students.

It’s too early to know everyone who will get campus housing because several deadlines are still to come. Our deposit deadline for this incoming class isn’t until May 1, so we won’t have any firm numbers until after that date. And our housing deadline isn’t until June, so we won’t know the implications until then. It’s important to note, there are several off-campus housing options in Radford. Whatever happens, we will follow our published policy.

Students remain hopeful that the university will find a solution to address the housing concerns.