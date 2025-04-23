Virginia Tech YMCA hosting Healthy Kids Day event in Blacksburg

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Virginia Tech’s YMCA is holding an event to celebrate Healthy Kids Day in Blacksburg on Saturday, April 26.

In order to promote health and well-being for kids and families, the YMCA at Virginia Tech is holding its 33rd annual YMCA Healthy Kids Day. There will also be a 1-mile Fun Run at 10:30 a.m., which you can register for here.

Recommended Videos

The event is free and will have music, games, healthy snacks, crafts, and various other activities for kids and families. The event formally starts at 10 a.m. and will conclude at 2 p.m. on the grass and field outside the YMCA Lancaster House on Washington St., Blacksburg. Parents must check in at the registration desk upon arrival.