Christiansburg gears up for New River Valley Amtrak Station groundbreaking

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – A major passenger rail project is chugging along in the New River Valley as a new Amtrak station gets one step closer to becoming a reality.

On Thursday, Senator Tim Kaine and other elected officials will be in Christiansburg for the groundbreaking of the New River Valley Station, a key stop in expanding Amtrak across Virginia.

The station is at the historic Cambria site, with service now expected to begin in 2027—a year earlier than planned.

Kaine helped secure $2 million in federal funding for rail extensions across the Commonwealth, including this project.

This will connect the New River Valley to Charlottesville, Richmond, and beyond. The project has been years in the making and will provide new access for Radford University, Virginia Tech and the entire New River Valley area.

Supporters say the new line will boost tourism, student travel and local businesses.

This would mark the first passenger rail service in the New River Valley since 1979, according to Karina Romero with the Virginia Passenger Rail Authority.

During the first year that the station is open, officials hope to attract approximately 40,000 passengers.