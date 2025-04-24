Federal Funding Cuts Threaten Programs at Local Museums

LYNCHBURG, VA – Inside the vibrant walls of Amazement Square, creativity has no limits — but now, the funding that fuels it does.

Earlier this month, COO Morgan Kreutz got news that the federal grants that funded two cornerstone programs were suddenly canceled.

“It was a very big impact for us. Immediately, we had to pivot and say, ‘Okay, what else can we do? We very much want to keep those programs alive,’” Kreutz said.

The funding came from the Institute of Museum and Library Services,Okay the primary federal funding source for museums nationwide.

The grant had been approved. The programs were already in motion.

“What we had already been promised it’s about $80,000. We do not get any state funding or city funding or anything like that,” she said

The programs in question target undeserved populations.

“More often than not, we forget that there are students and children in the community that aren’t able to access those types of programs,” she said.

The Everyone is Special program provides customized, sensory-friendly experiences for children and adults with disabilities. It’s about inclusion through art, education, and play.

Everyone is Special has been at the core of who Amazement Square is since the very beginning.

It allows people and families with disabilities to access everyone’s favorite parts of the museum.

“Not being able to continue to offer that program... It would be very hard,” she said.

The second program at risk goes beyond the brick-and-mortar museum.

The STEAM Library Makers program transforms local libraries into early learning labs — delivering learning to preschoolers who might otherwise go without.

“Being able to come to the library free of charge and learn those STEAM initiatives is so important, especially at that age,” she said.

But it’s not just Amazement Square. In Roanoke, the director of the Taubman Museum, Cindy Petersen, says they’re facing similar cuts.

“We received the termination letter on April 8. We’ve lost $36,000 for the program, Happy HeARTs,” Petersen said.

The program is free and supports people with disabilities by researching and creating accessible art programs.

“We’re looking for new funding to continue that program, from individuals, to foundations and corporations,” Petersen said.

Amazement Square, echoing the call for help.

“This is what’s happening locally, right in your neighborhood. What can you do to support and keep these programs going?” Kreutz said.

