Lynchburg Police Department announces new badge design

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department announced Thursday that they were transitioning to a new badge design.
LPD said that the change reflects not only a renewed focus but also a deep respect for the legacy of the badge that has come before.
The new badge pays homage to the values that have defined the department for generations while incorporating clear and powerful imagery representing the community the LPD serves.
“From the steps of Monument Terrace to the historic Old Courthouse—where countless men and women have pledged their service—this badge is a tribute to the people and the places that define Lynchburg.
This evolution marks a significant moment in our department’s history, and we invite the community to share in this journey with us."Lynchburg Police Department