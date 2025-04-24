WATCH: Jefferson Center celebrates record-breaking season

ROANOKE, Va. – The Jefferson Center is taking a bow — they’re celebrating another record-breaking season.

The 2024-2025 season is their third consecutive year of record-breaking ticket sales since they first began hosting performances at the venue 24 years ago. Center directors say they’ve worked hard in the past few years to reach new audiences.

“This season and the last couple of seasons are a big reflection of the performances we’re bringing here — things the city loves and wants to see and support. We feel that, and it’s a beautiful thing to be a part of," Aaron Kelderhouse, Director of Marketing, Jefferson Center, said.

They’re celebrating this big achievement with a party on May 15.