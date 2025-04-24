WATCH: ‘Stop the Cuts’ Rally opposing federal cuts in Franklin County

FRANKLIN CO., Va. – Dozens of people came out in force at the Franklin County Government Center Thursday. They were protesting potential cuts to various social programs.

Congress is discussing decreasing funding for programs like Medicaid and SNAP benefits. Thursday, people at this “Stop the Cuts” rally cheered as cars honked in support. They want people to realize the impact of these cuts. Protestors say these potential cuts are unfair to the majority of the country.

“They’re going to give more tax breaks to the wealthy. The 1% are the ones who are going to benefit from the cuts that they’re taking on us. This is America, this is not a monarchy,” One protester said.

Rally members are encouraging the community to get involved, stay informed, and vote in the upcoming primaries.