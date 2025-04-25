Hanover County judge rules certain skill games are legal under state law

A ruling made this week could reshape the future of skill games in Virginia

A Hanover County judge has dismissed charges against a convenience store owner accused of illegally operating Queen of Virginia skill 2 machines, often seen in gas stations across the state.

The court found the machines at Breez-In Mart did not meet the legal definition of illegal gambling devices under Virginia law.

Owner David Bogese was charged last year with a misdemeanor, but his attorneys argued the games didn’t require players to insert money to play.

The judge sided with the defense, calling the law “too ambiguous” to fairly enforce.

Supporters say the ruling is a major win for small business owners, who rely on skill games for extra income.