Day two of convenience stores protesting amendments to skill games regulation bill

Two consecutive days of action — that’s what some local convenience stores are doing to protest the Governor’s skill games amendments.

After halting lottery sales Monday, businesses with these slot-like machines closed from 3:50 to 4:50 Tuesday afternoon. It’s a nod to the 35-mile radius ban and a 35% proposed tax rate on the games.

“We don’t like these amendments that he has proposed,” said store owner Dharmendra Patel. “They are very much pro casinos and pro deep pocket guys. Unfortunately like us small business owners we can’t afford as much investment so to influence decisions I hope that he understands that small businesses are equally important.”

The General Assembly is set to reconvene to talk about it Wednesday.