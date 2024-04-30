Scattered showers, storms bring temperatures down a touch Tuesday

Scattered showers and storms favor the western half of the area Tuesday afternoon and evening.

ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke Valley tied its record high Monday, when it reached 89°. That won’t be happening Tuesday.

Storm chances go up later in the afternoon and in the evening Tuesday.

Afternoon highs, therefore, will be kept (somewhat) in check.

High temperatures will be in the 70s and lower 80s. Nighttime lows will be in the 50s and lower 60s.

High pressure regains control of our weather Wednesday through Friday, resulting in more sunshine and more warmth. High temperatures Thursday and Friday will be within a few degrees of record levels.

High temperatures reach well into the 80s again later this week.

High pressure then is broken down by multiple, small storm systems. This will bring temperatures down a bit and rain chances up for the weekend.

Multiple, small storm systems bring in the increased chance of showers and storms this weekend.

Here’s a general breakdown of what to expect in terms of rain chances this weekend.

Rain chances broken down by day and night from Friday through next Monday.

We’ll have a more defined outlook later in the week.