Scattered showers, storms bring temperatures down a touch Tuesday

ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke Valley tied its record high Monday, when it reached 89°. That won’t be happening Tuesday.
Scattered showers and storms favor the western half of the area Tuesday afternoon and evening.
Afternoon highs, therefore, will be kept (somewhat) in check.
High pressure regains control of our weather Wednesday through Friday, resulting in more sunshine and more warmth. High temperatures Thursday and Friday will be within a few degrees of record levels.
High pressure then is broken down by multiple, small storm systems. This will bring temperatures down a bit and rain chances up for the weekend.
Here’s a general breakdown of what to expect in terms of rain chances this weekend.
We’ll have a more defined outlook later in the week.