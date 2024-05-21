Roanoke City Councilman Luke Priddy resigns

Roanoke City Councilman Luke Priddy is resigning from his position at the end of June.

Priddy has accepted a job to become Chief of Staff for State Senator Adam Ebbin.

In March, Priddy announced he would not seek re-election.

“After much consideration, I have decided not to seek re-election. Please be assured, I will continue to dedicate myself to develop, advance, and promote a legislative program setting forth the needs of the city and its school system, and I remain committed to all of the duties incumbent upon me as a Council Member for the City of Roanoke,” Priddy said in a statement shared with Mayor Lea.

City Council voted to accept Priddy’s resignation. At Monday’s City Council meeting, Priddy thanked his fellow councilmembers for all the work they’ve accomplished.

“As I prepare to step down, I do so with full confidence in this council and the knowledge that our city is in capable hands. Growth in this city has been at times uncomfortable but I truly believe Roanoke is on the cusp of something wonderful,” he said.

City Council will have to appoint someone to fill Priddy’s seat for the last six months of his term.