Skip to main content
Partly Cloudy icon
74º
Join Insider

Local News

WATCH: Demolition begins after devastating fire

Dwayne Murrell , 10 News

Tags: Roanoke County, Peter's Creek Apartments, Fire

ROANOKE CO., Va. – A new chapter after a devastating fire in Roanoke County.

Months after flames tore through the Peters Creek Apartments, demolition crews are now tearing down the damaged buildings. One man lost his life, and dozens of people were displaced.

“With the rain and the fire and all the mold, it had caused it to be really bad off,” said resident Gail Rasheed.

“I’m just sorry for the little man that he died later on,” Rasheed added.

“We all treat each other as family. You know, we look out for one another.”

Twelve units were affected. Investigators say the fire was caused by improperly discarded smoking materials on a second-floor balcony.

Copyright 2025 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

Loading...

Click here to take a moment and familiarize yourself with our Community Guidelines.

Recommended Videos

TOP 10 DEALS