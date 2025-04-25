WATCH: Demolition begins after devastating fire

ROANOKE CO., Va. – A new chapter after a devastating fire in Roanoke County.

Months after flames tore through the Peters Creek Apartments, demolition crews are now tearing down the damaged buildings. One man lost his life, and dozens of people were displaced.

“With the rain and the fire and all the mold, it had caused it to be really bad off,” said resident Gail Rasheed.

“I’m just sorry for the little man that he died later on,” Rasheed added.

“We all treat each other as family. You know, we look out for one another.”

Twelve units were affected. Investigators say the fire was caused by improperly discarded smoking materials on a second-floor balcony.