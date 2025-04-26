70th Annual Vinton Dogwood Festival underway Friday

VINTON, Va. – A beloved community tradition is back in full bloom.

The 70th annual Vinton Dogwood Festival kicked off Friday night, bringing music, food, and fun to downtown.

Crowds packed the Vinton Farmers’ Market stage to enjoy a high-energy performance by Trial by Fire, a Journey tribute band.

Saturday’s festivities will feature 200 craft and retail vendors, three entertainment stages, and a free kids’ zone and family activity area.

Festivalgoers can also check out a strongman demonstration, live music throughout the day, and the classic antique car show.

People of all ages came out tonight to enjoy the celebration.

“We came here for the music. I like the ’70s—for me!” Londyn and Vada, two attendees, said.

“Music. And the people. And the food. We just ate at one of the restaurants—it was very good, by the way,” John Sangillo, who was also attending the event, said.

“It just brings everybody together… a feel-good way to celebrate spring and the dogwood trees,” said Sandra Pratt, a Vinton resident.

The fun continues Saturday in Vinton, with a packed schedule of family-friendly activities, and admission is free.

The popular Dogwood Stroll walking parade steps off at 2 p.m., followed by the crowning of the Dogwood Queen and her court.