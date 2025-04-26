Floyd to hold 14th Annual Empty Bowls event

FLOYD, Va. – The Floyd Empty Bowls event is returning for its 14th year on Sunday.

Empty Bowls takes place in towns and cities across the world to raise money for food-related charity. At Floyd’s event this year, guests can have a simple meal of soup and bread served in ceramic bowls made and donated by local artisans.

Proceeds from this year’s recent will go to New River Community Action’s Floyd County Backpack Program.

“This event brings people together in a powerful way. It’s about more than food—it’s about connection, compassion, and making a difference, one bowl at a time. Our attendees also look forward to picking out a handcrafted ceramic bowl to take home after the meal." Laura Dutton, a long-time Empty Bowls volunteer

The event is also dedicated to Susan Sutterer, a long-time Empty Bowls committee chairperson, who passed away last July.

You can get tickets to the event here. They are $25 for adults and $20 for kids between 6 and 12 years old. If you would like tickets to the event but prefer a cheaper option, adults can pay $15 for them and $10 for kids to participate without a ceramic bowl. Kids five and under can participate for free.