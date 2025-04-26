Wanted man arrested, various drugs seized in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A wanted man was arrested and various drugs were seized in Lynchburg on Thursday, Lynchburg Police Department said.

LPD said they executed two search warrants in connection with the ongoing investigation of 33-year-old Justin Wilson. Officers learned that Wilson, who was wanted on a charge of felony probation violation from 2023, was likely in possession of various firearms and fentanyl.

Authorities said the first search warrant was executed on storage units linked to Wilson, where they found around 17 firearms. The second search warrant was executed at Wilson’s residence, where six more firearms were seized, as well as various suspected illicit substances. Wilson was taken into custody at his residence without incident.

Wilson was served with his outstanding probation violation related to two counts of Possession of a Schedule I/II Controlled Substance with intent to distribute. He was also charged with one new count of Possession of a Schedule I/II Controlled Substance with intent to distribute.

The following items were seized as a result of the search warrants:

23 firearms

1,000 rounds of ammunition

4.2 ounces of suspected fentanyl

5 grams of heroin

4 ounces of marijuana

Additional charges are pending for Wilson. He is currently being held at Blue Ridge Regional Jail in Lynchburg.